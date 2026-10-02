Pak govt holds talks with Imran Khan's party to defuse tensions ahead of long march to Islamabad

Bukhari said the party's key demands include an “immediate” meeting with Khan and a decision to take him to a hospital where his personal doctors can examine him.

The party also demanded the release of Khan's sisters and others arrested ahead of the protest, a proper medical check-up of his wife Bushra Bibi and that their cases be heard properly without interference.

Government sources said the PTI's planned long march would be the main issue during the negotiations, while the party's other demands would also be discussed.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Sanaullah said that protests do not resolve issues and that the solution to all problems lies in negotiation. He emphasised that the courts, not the government, would make decisions regarding the cases against Khan.

Separately, Gohar expressed hope that the negotiations between the government and the opposition would succeed.

Bukhari said the long march would begin from Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat, with its first stop in Karak and the second in Kohat on October 5, before entering Peshawar district.