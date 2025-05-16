Pak Foreign Minister calls for 'composite dialogue' with India to address contentious issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a “composite dialogue” with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

India made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Addressing the Senate on Thursday, Dar said the "ceasefire" with India has been extended till May 18, but a political dialogue will ultimately have to take place to resolve the problems between the two neighbours.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

“We have told the world that we will hold a composite dialogue,” Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said.

He also said that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India would again get in contact on May 18.

The composite dialogue was launched in 2003 when General Pervez Musharraf was ruling Pakistan. It had eight baskets of components, containing all contentious issues between the two countries.

The dialogue was derailed after the 2008 Mumbai attacks and not restored in proper form.

Dar also warned that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water through the unlawful suspension of the Indus Water Treaty would be treated as "an act of war".

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an offer of talks to India, saying Pakistan is ready to engage "for peace".

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

The already frosty ties were further impacted after the Pahalgam terror attack.