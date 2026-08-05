Pak ex-minister arrested in UK in sexual assault case wins PoK election while on bail: Report

Rukhsar Ahmed, 62, was arrested at Manchester Airport in 2024 on suspicion of rape and trafficking children in care as part of a grooming gang scandal, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Last week, he was reportedly “re-elected” in the so-called legislative assembly in PoK, after being out of office for five years.

Ahmed was expected to report to the Greater Manchester Police last month under his bail conditions, but reportedly failed to comply.

The British police reportedly wanted to restrict Ahmed’s ability to travel abroad as part of his bail conditions, but a court rejected the tougher measures two years ago.