Pak court rejects Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's acquittal request in Toshakhana II case

ISLAMABAD: A court in Pakistan on Thursday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's acquittal requests in the Toshakhana-II case.

Special Judge of Central Islamabad, Shahrukh Arjumand, during the hearing at the Adiala Jail, rejecting the acquittal requests, announced that charges would be formally framed against them on Monday.

Bushra Bibi was not present in court during the hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirming the trial court's order said: “This case doesn’t merit proceedings as the prosecution admitted that Imran Khan did not gain any personal benefit from the case, neither do the proceedings meet the law.”

It said the case was originally filed by the National Accountability Bureau and unlawfully referred to the Federal Investigation Agency after amendments in the law.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022.

He has been kept in custody for well over a year.