Pak court grants bail to Imran Khan's wife in Toshakhana corruption case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana corruption case involving the alleged illegal sale of state gifts, nearly nine months after she was arrested.

The 50-year-old former first lady's bail plea was accepted against Rs 1 million surety bonds during the hearing conducted by Islamabad High Court judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Geo News reported.

The court's decision provides relief to Bibi, who was arrested after a court on January 31 convicted and sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in a corruption case.

During the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb questioned the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigative officer about the necessity of further interrogation of Bibi, who is Khan's third wife and a spiritual healer.

The officer confirmed that no additional investigation was required, after which the judge granted bail.

The court further referenced similar practices in other countries, noting that the British Prime Minister had also taken gifts home, citing regulations, The Express Tribune newspaper newspaper reported.

The Toshakhana case involves allegations of corruption against Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his wife related to the sale of gifts received from foreign dignitaries.

A source told Geo News that Bibi is not wanted or arrested in any other case and can be released after the bail bond is submitted and a mandamus is duly issued.