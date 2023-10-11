Pak court give another month to govt to file report on 'Missing Baloch students' case

ISLAMABAD: The federal government was given an extra month by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday to submit a report on putting an inquiry commission's recommendations into practice with regard to the issue of missing Baloch students, The News International reported. In light of the commission's findings, the government should adopt a written order, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC said.

He continued highlighting the sensitive subject of human rights violations. The judge also noted that relatives of Baloch students who have reportedly been taken away forcibly are looking for them and urged the government to do its part to locate them, according to The News International.

Imaan Mazari, a human rights advocate and attorney, had petitioned the court, asking for the execution of the commission's findings. Mazari interrogated visitors to educational institutes where Baloch students were enrolled. Separately, additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal argued that the government was keen to put the suggestions into practice and had enlisted the help of three to four other stakeholders, The News International reported.

Justice Athar Minallah has issued a thorough order on this subject, according to Justice Kayani. According to him, the government must appear before the court with pertinent records and documents since it has a responsibility to safeguard its citizens. The case hearing was postponed until November 14.

Human rights activists have time and again alleged that the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are responsible for the cases of forced disappearance in Pakistan.

Enforced disappearances are used as a tool by Pakistani authorities to terrorize people who question the all-powerful army establishment of the country, or seek individual or social rights. Cases of enforced disappearances have been majorly recorded in the Balochistan and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces of the country which host active separatist movements.