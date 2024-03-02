Pak: At least 7 killed in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KYBHER PAKHTUNKHWA: At least seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province continues to face torrential rains, according to ARY News on Saturday. According to Rescue DG Peshawar, the fatalities include five children, a lady, and a man, with five others injured in rain-related accidents.

Many animals were killed as a result of roof collapses. These occurrences occurred in Peshawar, Lower Dir, and Bajaur, reported ARY News.

According to Rescue DG, the fall of roofs in many regions caused financial damages for families. Three individuals were trapped under debris when a mudslide hit their home in KP's Lower Dir neighbourhood.

The rescue crews transported the deceased and injured to the hospital. On Saturday, the Khyber area of KP had rain and snowfall for the third consecutive day. Low-lying parts of the provincial capital became swamped as a result of the sporadic rain.

In contrast, landslides obstructed routes in the higher elevations. Life as usual was severely disrupted.