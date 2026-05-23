Pak Army chief Munir and Iran FM Araghchi hold talks in Tehran to end West Asia conflict

Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts”.

Munir was received in Tehran by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi -- believed to be close to Munir -- was already in Tehran and engaging in talks with top Iranian officials when the field marshal arrived, according to the Army.