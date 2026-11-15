Pak announces minister Musadik Malik would attend SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in India

Ties between the two countries have been strained following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, and India's subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The military confrontation lasted four days and ended on May 10 following an understanding between the military officials of the two countries.

India has consistently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at the SCO, maintaining that the grouping must adopt a united approach against terrorism and its financing, without double standards.

In Delhi, Shekhawat on Friday told reporters that Pakistan's civilisational and cultural evolution is "not different from us".

"It is less than 80 years only since they separated from us (referring to the 1947 Partition of the Indian subcontinent); their evolution has happened parallelly with us. Therefore, there doesn't seem to be a possibility that they will have any differences over this (cultural civilisation) subject," the Union minister said.

Shekhawat said there are geopolitical, strategic and bilateral relations, and "going a step further, (at this forum) there will be discussions on how we can reinforce a cultural relation, in coming time, and can establish a better dialogue and harmony between countries, and in between the people of the countries".