Oxford University library marks bicentenary of sacred Hindu text ‘Shikshapatri’ with UK tour

The sacred manuscript began its bicentenary journey earlier this year to travel to major temples around the country in collaboration with leaders of the Swaminarayan faith to offer an expected 20,000-30,000 people a rare opportunity to view the sacred text.

Composed in Vadtal in Gujarat in 1826 by Sahajananda Swami – Lord Swarminarayan, the ‘Shikshapatri’ – or "a letter of teachings" – is devised as a guide to ethical and spiritual living.

“By sharing this historic manuscript with temples and communities across the UK, the Bodleian Libraries hope to honour both its cultural significance and its enduring message," said Dr Gillian Evison, Keeper of Asian and Middle Eastern Collections at the Bodleian.

“Two centuries after it was first written, the ‘Shikshapatri’s’ call for compassion, ethical living and social harmony continues to resonate in an increasingly complex world,” he said.