Overnight strikes in Yemen kill at least 1 person and injure 9, and other Mideast news

Overnight strikes in Yemen injure 6, damage homes

Houthi-run health ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said in a statement on X on Tuesday that a strike hit a gas station in a district of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, killing one person and injuring three others.

He said another airstrike targeted an oil company, injuring at least six people, causing “extensive damage” to nearby homes and shops and panicking residents.

Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for both strikes. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify his claims.

The strikes come amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces, which escalated this summer. The rebels continue to target Saudi energy facilities and airports as part of a campaign they say is meant to push Saudi Arabia into lifting its blockade on Yemen.

Sanaa resident Khaled al-Khawlani told the AP on Tuesday that he was horrified by the explosions that targeted the oil facility near residential areas of Sanaa at around 4 am.

Another resident said the explosions shattered his windows and reverberated across the city while people slept. The resident spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said on X in the early hours of Tuesday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify that claim.