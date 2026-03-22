Over 5,500 evacuated as Hawaii faces worst flooding in over 20 years

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to pass over the US state of Hawaii on Saturday (local time), posing major risks to Oahu and Maui County, local officials warned. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a video on X that more rain is expected over the weekend.

"The storm will deliver another 4 to 6 inches of rain on Oahu throughout this weekend, but it's now moving to Maui, where we expect somewhere between likely 4 to 8 inches but as much as 10 to 12 inches in some areas," said Green.