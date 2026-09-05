Over 30,000 people affected by flash floods in Nepal: Report

The report was presented by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at a press briefing.

The death toll from the flash floods rose to 1,295 on Friday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

According to the preliminary report, 32,933 people have been affected, while damage to educational institutions has impacted more than 6,500 students.