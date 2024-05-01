Over 2000 Afghan migrants expelled from Pakistan, Iran

ISLAMABAD: Over 2000 Afghan migrants re-entered the nation after being expelled by Pakistan and Iran, TOLOnews reported citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

As per the ministry, 260 Afghan migrants returned to Kabul from Pakistan after being expelled by the country's police on Monday.

Meanwhile, 2,368 Afghan migrants also re-entered Afghanistan from Iran on the same day, reported Khaama Press.

The migrants returned to the country through the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province.

The officials claim the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province.

The Taliban's Ministry of Refugees announced the repatriation of migrants from Iran at a time when the expulsion of Afghan migrants from Iran, particularly from Pakistan, has intensified in recent months.

Earlier, Amnesty International called for the immediate cancellation of the plan to expel Afghan migrants from Pakistan, stressing that this plan is contrary to international human rights laws and refugee laws.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs had urged Pakistan to resolve the Afghan migrants' issue within the framework of bilateral understanding.

The first phase of expelling undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan began in November 2023.

Human rights organisations and the Taliban have criticised Pakistan's action. However, the Pakistani government insisted that it was not directed at any one ethnic community.