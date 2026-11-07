Ousted Paraguay president placed under house arrest after bank collapse

In a unanimous vote, the 44 senators present voted to remove Peña for misconduct in office, bringing a dramatic end to one of South America's most stable presidencies.

The verdict came just three days after regulators seized Ueno Bank, cutting nearly three million customers off from their savings and bank cards and setting off a political crisis.

Prosecutors ordered that Peña be held at his home until he can be brought before their economic crimes and anti-corruption unit, according to a letter to the national police commander. The attorney general's office confirmed to The Associated Press that he had been detained there.

The order also called for the arrest of Carlos Carvallo, the former central bank chief Peña appointed. It was not immediately clear whether Carvallo was in custody.