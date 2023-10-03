Our support for Ukraine 'permanent', says European Union Chief Borrell in Kyiv

KYIV: European Union Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell has reaffirmed to Ukraine that the EU's support for Ukraine does not depend on one-day battlefield advances, reported CNN.

"Our support does not depend on the advances of one day. It’s permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe,” Borrell said at a news conference on Monday following his meeting with EU foreign ministers in Kyiv, reported CNN citing Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

The foreign ministers of the European Union arrived in Kyiv on Monday for the first meeting of the 27 member states ever held outside the EU.

He further emphasized that the EU's support for Ukraine "does not depend on how the war is going on in the next days or weeks." "The Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with a lot of courage in front of impressive Russian defence fortifications," Borrell added.

He further noted that in some cases, the satellite images show that the Russian fortifications are "25 kilometres (15.5 miles) deep, CNN reported citing Ukrinform.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Chief also stressed that if the partners want Ukraine to be more successful, they must provide it "with better arms, and quicker", added Ukrinform. The EU’s top diplomat arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, and following his visit, he visited Odesa to honour the fallen soldiers in Kyiv.

Later, he held his first personal meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reported CNN citing Ukrinform. However, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed European Union Foreign Ministers for the historic meeting in the war-hit Ukraine and also reaffirmed his country's demand for inclusion as a permanent EU member.

"The more active we are, our leadership, our initiatives, the less likely Russia will be to adapt to our joint pressure," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier the European Council President Charles Michel announced that the EU intends to begin discussions on admitting Ukraine and several other countries as early as October, Russia Today reported.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy also said that apart from military aid and joint production of weapons, Ukraine's path to NATO membership and a fresh package of sanctions against Russia were among the important steps to be taken, as well as "the beginning of negotiations this year on Ukraine's membership in the EU."



In response, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said, "You can be sure of our determination to be by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes."