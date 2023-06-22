“Our goal is to make this decade a techade”: PM Modi in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government’s goal is to make this decade a “techade”, adding that the central government has launched a ‘Start-Up India’ mission to encourage young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the ‘Skilling for Future’ event at the National Science Foundation, PM Modi said, “We have established around 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools wherein children are being provided with all kinds of facilities for various types of innovations. To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started the ‘Start Up India’ mission. Our goal is to make this decade a techade — tech decade.”

Further, at the event, PM Modi said India and the US need a pipeline of talent, adding that while the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies, India is home to the world’s biggest youth factory.

“To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On the one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world’s biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth,” PM Modi said at the event.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden said education is the cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States.

First Lady Jill Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia and attended the ‘Skilling for Future’ event.

Addressing the event, Jill Biden said, “Education is the cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States. Students from both countries are learning and growing alongside each other, discovering the people that they want to become and building a better world together. Working side by side, our nations can create a safer, healthier, more prosperous future for everyone.”

She stated further that to make the economies of both nations strong, India and the US need to invest in young people who are the future. She highlighted the importance of providing young people with the opportunities they deserve.

“We are bringing together our entire administration, including agencies like NSF to partner with employers, unions, schools and local governments so we can ensure that students have what they need to pursue these careers. That’s the Biden education pathway. It starts with free, high-quality, universal free school and creates a high school experience that prepares students for their next steps,” the First Lady said.

“After years of strengthening ties, the US-India partnership is deep and expensive as we jointly tackle the global challenges…You work to ensure that all Indians, especially girls have the opportunity to pursue education and gain the skills they need for a modern workforce. It is exciting to be able to show you some of the innovative programs our schools and businesses are creating for the students here,” she added