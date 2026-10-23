Organisation founded 80 years ago struggling to deliver peace today: India on need for UNSC reforms

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni on Thursday said an organisation that cannot renew its principal organ will find it ever harder to command authority in a world that has moved far beyond 1945.

"The cost is already visible. Eighty years on, the Organisation is struggling to deliver peace and reconciliation in some of the gravest conflicts before the Council,” Parvathaneni said addressing the ‘Question of Equitable representation on and increase in the membership of Security Council’ in the UN General Assembly here.

The Indian envoy said that the "authority derived from a victory eight decades ago cannot compensate for the deficit in legitimacy of an unrepresentative Security Council today.”

Parvathaneni highlighted the inadequacies and failures of a global organisation founded in the aftermath of the Second World War in addressing contemporary geopolitical challenges and conflicts.