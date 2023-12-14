Orban says no to EU accession talks for Ukraine ahead of summit showdown

BRUSSELS: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insisted on Thursday that the European Union should not yet start talks on Ukraine joining the bloc, a lone stand-out ahead of an EU summit that comes at a critical time for Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Orban is also blocking giving 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid for Kyiv from the EU budget, but signalled he could back could back long-term aid outside the EU budget, opening a door for some form of deal on that front

Ukraine badly needs support from its Western allies in its nearly two-year fight against Moscow's invasion. Its counter-offensive has failed to make major gains and the Biden administration has so far been unable to get a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv through the U.S. Congress.

All of the EU's 27 national leaders except Orban have backed the start of accession talks, a decision that has to be unanimous.

"Hungarians ... don't bow to pressure," Orban said as he arrived in Brussels for the EU summit, referring to the start of accession talks.



"There are conditions, they were not met. The council is not in a position to decide," he said, adding: "We have an opinion and we will stand by that."

The European Commission - the EU executive body - recommended last month that EU leaders agree to start accession talks with Ukraine, and the other 26 leaders are all on board.

"I ask you one thing today – do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the leaders via video link, urging them to open membership talks.

Although the process would take years, starting it would be a boost for Kyiv.

Orban mentioned a European Parliament election next June, saying the bloc should "behave democratically" and wait for this, potentially signalling a months-long delay to any start of talks on Ukraine.

Officials and diplomats said they were braced for tough talks in Brussels that could go late into Friday night or even into the weekend.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she was not optimistic but added: "I hope we can get an agreement at least on some of the elements that are on the line."

Officials say if Hungary sticks to its stance on aid as well, the EU's other members could set up financing outside the budget for Ukraine, but that would be more complex and expensive.

"The most important thing that we need to decide here today and this weekend is that long-term financial support for Ukraine will be coming from the European Union", Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

"If Ukraine doesn't have support from the EU and the U.S. then (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will win," Varadkar said, describing the summit as one of the most important ones he had ever attended.

'SUPPORT UKRAINE'

If EU leaders were to approve the start of membership talks and the four-year financial package, Kyiv would be able to claim a geopolitical victory. Failure to agree would likely be portrayed by Moscow as a sign of faltering Western support for Ukraine.

Putin said in a press conference and phone-in on Thursday that it looked like foreign aid was running out for Ukraine.

"What we decide or what we do not decide is a clear signal to Moscow to give, to Washington, to Beijing. And that's why we have to decide that we support Ukraine," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.

In intense diplomatic efforts on the matter, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Orban ahead of the summit, alongside European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Council chief Charles Michel.

Orban has cited corruption in Ukraine and other concerns in justifying his stance. But EU officials and diplomats suspect he is using the issue as a bargaining chip, hoping to obtain more funds frozen by the EU over concerns about the rule of law in Hungary.

The Commission on Wednesday restored Hungary's access to up to 10.2 billion euros in refunds for economic projects after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.