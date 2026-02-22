Opposition activists among 1,557 prisoners set for release under Venezuela's amnesty

Thursday's measure is expected to benefit opposition members, activists, human rights defenders, journalists and many others detained for months or even years.

Its approval marked a reversal for Venezuelan authorities, who for decades have denied holding any political prisoners. It follows last month's stunning U.S. military raid in the country's capital, Caracas, to capture then-President Nicolás Maduro.

“As of today, 1,152 new applications have been received, for a total of 1,557 that are being addressed immediately, and at this moment hundreds of releases of persons deprived of liberty who are benefiting from the Amnesty Law are already taking place,” National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez said on Saturday.

Earlier, the president of the special commission overseeing the amnesty law, Jorge Arreaza, said Friday night on state television that 379 amnesty requests had been received and that the applicants' releases would take place between Friday and Saturday. Further releases could be granted within 15 days, he said.