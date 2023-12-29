One protestor dies in Lalitpur in a clash with police over EPS form

LALITPUR: A protestor has died in a clash with police in Balkumari of Lalitpur in Nepal, police confirmed.

"A protestor has died during the clash. He was hit by a teargas canister," Spokesperson of Lalitpur Police Circle, Nawaraj Karki confirmed over the phone.

On Friday afternoon, a group of protestors clashed with Nepal Police after they set fire to the vehicle of Nepal's Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala.

Police then resorted to using force to control the mob including batons, teargas, and bullets.

The protestors took onto the street over the issue of the Employment Permit System (EPS) and then torched Minister Jwala's vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 5861) at Balkumari of Lalitpur on Friday noon.

After over an hour clash, the condition of the area that adjoins Nepal's capital Kathmandu calmed down with protestors nowhere to be seen.