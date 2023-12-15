One more soldier killed in Gaza, death toll reaches 118: IDF

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said that one more of its soldiers has been killed in southern Gaza taking the total IDF death toll to 118 since the beginning of ground offensive in Gaza

The IDF identified the deceased soldier as Sgt. First Class (res.) Shay Uriel Pizem, 23, a tank commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 9th Battalion.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly children and women.