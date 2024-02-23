Begin typing your search...

One dead, two missing as fishing boat hits cargo ship in Vietnam

The fishing boat with nine seamen on board was crushed into two pieces, Vietnam News Agency reported.

ByIANSIANS|23 Feb 2024 5:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-23 17:16:10.0  )
Representative image

HANOI: One fisherman died, six injured and two others went missing on Friday morning after a fishing boat crashed with a cargo ship in the sea off Vietnam's Quang Ngai province.

Local authorities are searching for two missing fishermen, Xinhua news agency reported.

