On I-Day, Pakistan's top leadership calls for national unity and peace

In his Independence Day message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan desired peace but would never allow that desire to be mistaken for weakness.

"We do not want war; we want peace. But the desire for peace should not be taken as weakness," he said.

Recalling last year's four-day conflict with India, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to defending its national interests, including its right to water resources, and reiterated that it would continue to play its role as a responsible nation and a stabilising force for regional and global peace.

On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In his address, Sharif also accused India of "unilaterally and illegally suspending" the Indus Waters Treaty. "I declare in clear words that every single drop of Pakistan's water is our red line," he said.