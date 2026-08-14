On I-Day, Pakistan's top leadership calls for national unity and peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top civil and military leadership on Friday called for national unity, peace and economic progress as the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day.
In his Independence Day message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan desired peace but would never allow that desire to be mistaken for weakness.
"We do not want war; we want peace. But the desire for peace should not be taken as weakness," he said.
Recalling last year's four-day conflict with India, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to defending its national interests, including its right to water resources, and reiterated that it would continue to play its role as a responsible nation and a stabilising force for regional and global peace.
On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
In his address, Sharif also accused India of "unilaterally and illegally suspending" the Indus Waters Treaty. "I declare in clear words that every single drop of Pakistan's water is our red line," he said.
New Delhi suspended the treaty last year as one of the punitive measures against Islamabad after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Sharif also raised the Kashmir issue and urged the Afghan leadership to prevent use of Afghanistan's soil for terrorism against Pakistan. He highlighted the trilateral defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, terming it as a testimony to Pakistan's growing role in the region.
He also thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in "securing a ceasefire" between Pakistan and India last year. India has categorically denied any third-party mediation.
In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated Pakistan's armed forces, claiming that under Field Marshal Asim Munir's leadership, they gave a "befitting answer to India" during the conflict last year.
Pakistan also inaugurated a monument to commemorate last year's conflict with India.
On the occasion, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called for national unity, peace and economic progress.
In a statement, the army said that as guardians of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Armed Forces "reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland against all threats, uphold the Constitution and discharge the sacred trust reposed in them by the people of Pakistan."
Pakistan has witnessed dozens of terror attacks in recent months in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Also, there were large-scale deadly protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan have been demanding his release from jail.
The day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the capital Islamabad and a 21-gun salute at provincial headquarters, followed by flag-hoisting ceremonies at the federal, provincial, divisional and district headquarters across the country.
Buildings, streets, markets and public places have been decorated with national flags and colourful lights, giving towns and cities a festive look.