Oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden after missile attack by Houthis

LONDON: An oil tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Aden, its operator says, after Houthis said they hit it with a missile as reported by media sources.

The Yemeni movement said it targetted the Marlin Luanda on Friday evening, BBC reported.

Operator Trafigura told the BBC the strike caused a fire in one of the ship's cargo tanks and firefighting equipment was being used to contain it.

US officials told the BBC's US partner CBS that the tanker was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile and a naval ship was responding to its distress signal.

The officials said no injuries were reported.

It is the latest attack on commercial shipping by the Iran-backed Houthis in and around the Red Sea, BBC reported.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the incident took place 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden.

The UKMTO said warships were in attendance and supporting the vessel, adding all crew had been reported safe.

It warned other vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Later, the US Central Command said its forces had conducted a strike at 3:45 local time on Saturday "against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch". They "destroyed the missile in self-defence," CentCom said.

Trafigura earlier confirmed the Marlin Luanda tanker had been struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Friday and military ships were on their way to provide assistance, BBC reported.