Oil tanker hit by unmanned boat off Muscat coast, 1 Indian killed

"The Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate," Oman's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

It said that the attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the engine room and the death of one crew member. The remaining 21 crew members were evacuated.

The ministry did not identify the nationality of the deceased, but local media reported that the victim was an Indian crew member of the tanker.

"The attack caused a fire and an explosion in the main engine room, leading to the death of an Indian crew member," Oman Observer reported.