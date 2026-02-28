Oil prices set for swings next week as US-Israel strikes raise supply uncertainty

Oil prices have already risen on war fears. International benchmark Brent crude closed at a seven-month high of USD 72.87 on Friday.

Iran exports some 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, most of it going to China, where privately owned refineries are less concerned about the US sanctions that prevent Iran from selling its oil elsewhere. If that supply is disrupted, Chinese customers would look elsewhere for oil on the global market, potentially driving up prices.