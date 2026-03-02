Oil prices rise sharply after attacks in Middle East disrupt global energy supply

A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was trading at USD 78.55 per barrel early Monday, according to FactSet, up 7.8 per cent from its trading price of USD 72.87 on Friday, which had been a seven-month high at the time.

Higher global energy prices could lead to consumers paying more for gasoline at the pump and shelling out more for groceries and other goods, at a time when many are already feeling the impacts of elevated inflation.

Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil per day — about 20 per cent of the world's oil — are shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the world's most critical oil chokepoint, according to Rystad Energy. Tankers travelling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carry oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran.