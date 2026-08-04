Oil prices gain, Asian shares are mixed after rally on Wall Street

Regional investors were still weighing the impact from last week's joint US-Japan currency intervention, analysts said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 per cent to 63,585.58, as the US dollar inched up to 157.51 Japanese yen from 157.18 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1511, little changed from USD 1.1514. The dollar was trading at 160-yen levels before regulators stepped in to boost the yen's value after it fell to nearly 40-year lows.