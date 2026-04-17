Oil prices drop more than 10%, US stocks soar after Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz

The S&P 500 leaped 1.3% as Wall Street rallied to the finish of a third straight week of big gains, its longest streak since Halloween. A freer flow of oil would take pressure off prices not only for gasoline but also for groceries and all kinds of other products that get moved by vehicles. It could even ultimately help people pay less on credit-card interest or mortgage bills.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly climbed nearly 1,070 points and was up 978 points, or 2%, as of 11:45 am Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% higher

The US stock market has jumped more than 12% since hitting a bottom in late March on hopes the United States and Iran can avoid a worst-case scenario for the global economy despite their war.

Friday's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which may only be temporary, is the clearest signal yet for optimism, and President Donald Trump said late Thursday that the war “should be ending pretty soon”.