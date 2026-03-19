Oil price surges as Iran retaliates against strikes on world's largest natural gas field in Iran

Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the comments after a meeting between foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab states and others over the Iranian attacks tearing at the wider Middle East.

“The attacks on my country and on my neighboring countries that are not involved in this conflict — that's all I'm interested in,” Prince Faisal said. “We're going to use every lever we have — political, economic, diplomatic and otherwise — to get these attacks to stop.”

He criticized Iran's attacks on Riyadh, the capital hosting the meeting.

“I cannot see it as coincidental,” he said. “That's the clearest signal of how Iran feels about diplomacy. … It tries to pressure its neighbors, and that's not going to work.”