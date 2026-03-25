Oil falls more than 5 pc, Asian shares gain over Trump's talk of Iran negotiations

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 2.8 per cent to 53,721.30 in early trading. South Korea's Kospi gained 3.1 per cent to 5,728.22.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.2 per cent to 25,374.95, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.9 per cent higher at 3,914.09.