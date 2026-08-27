Official leading Trump's Gaza ceasefire effort criticizes Israel for its attacks

Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace high representative, insisted to the UN Security Council that Trump's 20-point plan has not stalled and “has moved from the negotiating table to the engineering table.”

The militant group Hamas has agreed to the proposal's key provision to disarm and turn Gaza over to civilian rule, he said. But Israel's ongoing strikes since last October's ceasefire are still killing Palestinians -- though much fewer -- and Gazans can't feel that the conflict is ending, he said.

“After three years of war and 20 years of military operations, I ask, will another strike on a munitions depot stop Hamas from rearming or tightening its grip on Gaza?" Mladenov said. “It will not. It only delays the demilitarization that would happen” and obstructs the transfer to a civilian government.