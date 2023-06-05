Odisha mishap: King Charles sends message of condolence to President Murmu

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III has expressed his deepest condolences to President Droupadi Murmu over the tragic triple train accident in Odisha and said that he is “profoundly shocked” and saddened by the news.

He said that he is saddened by the dreadful accident that took place in Balasore.

“Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives,” King Charles said, according to the official handle of the Royal Family which tweeted the message on Monday.

In the condolence message, he not only expressed solidarity with victims’ families but also recalled fond memories of himself visiting Odisha in 1980.

“I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion,” the message read.

I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha, the Royal Family tweeted.

Condolences poured from across the globe after the tragic train accident took place in Odisha on Friday evening last week. The accident claimed 275 lives and injured over thousand people.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday tweeted to express his grief over the tragic triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, which claimed the lives of 275 passengers and left over a 1,000 injured.

“On behalf of myself and my nation, I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Odisha, India, as well to the people and the government of India. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand by India as it mourns the loss of lives in the tragic accident,” Erdogan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also made a phone call to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to express his grief over the loss of lives in the horrific triple train accident.

Appreciating Blinken’s words, the EAM said that such sentiments are deeply valued at this challenging time.

“Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time,” tweeted Jaishankar.