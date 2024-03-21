Odisha: BJP demands removal of govt hoardings from public places

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP in Odisha on Thursday filed a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer, accusing the government of failing to remove posters and banners from public places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack despite the election model code of conduct (MCC) coming into force.

A delegation of the BJP's Odisha unit, led by vice-president Lekhashree Samantasinghar, submitted the complaint along with pictorial evidence of their allegations.

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already mandated the removal of all government advertisements displayed in public places upon the announcement of poll dates," Samantasinghar said.

She alleged that large hoardings of the ruling party, featuring the chief minister's images along with party symbols and slogans, are still prominently displayed.

The BJP alleged that the civic authorities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have failed to take action to remove these posters and hoardings, which constitutes a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

Samantasinghar added that the chief electoral officer expressed surprise at the situation and requested details of the locations where such advertisements are still displayed.

The CEO assured the BJP delegation that necessary action would be taken to remove all such advertisements promptly.