Nvidia scandal heightening America's AI rivalry with China ahead of Trump's visit

Huang has been a frequent visitor to the White House, and in May, he jumped onto Air Force One in Alaska, joining Trump at the last minute for a state visit to Beijing, where he captivated locals by sampling street food. He and his wife, Lori, were seated at the head table with the two leaders when Trump hosted Xi in September in Washington. At a tech summit that month, Huang took a phone call from the president while he was in a live appearance.