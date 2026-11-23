Nvidia said on Monday that it reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO of the company, less than two weeks after he abruptly resigned following reports of two extramarital relationships, including one with a woman who U.S. intelligence identified as a Chinese asset.
In a news release, Nvidia’s board said it voted unanimously in favor of his return after “a series of discussions and meeting with Mr. Huang.” The board said it was “satisfied with respect to Huang’s candor and ability to lead Nvidia.”
The vote came after President Donald Trump wrote a social media post calling for Huang’s return on Sunday night.
“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company. ”
The return of Huang is a dramatic about face for Nvidia, which last week said that the board had unanimously accepted his resignation. Speaking to Wall Street analysts last Tuesday, Jones said that the board did not plan to reinstate Huang. Jones will remain as board chair.
“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. He thanked the board and added that he “can’t wait to get back to work.”
The early morning news release landed just before the stock market opened. In the wake of Huang’s resignation Nov. 12, tech stocks had dragged down the overall market. Nvidia, which has been the world’s most valuable company for much of the past two years, led the way, losing as much as $1.5 trillion of its market value.
Trump, who tracks the stock market closely, wrote a social media post heralding the board’s decision. “The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy,” he said.
Huang’s return is sure to boost Nvidia’s value and perhaps restore confidence in the AI boom. He has been the maestro of artificial intelligence, describing where the tech industry is headed. Nvidia’s chips, which have a 90% share of the AI chip market, are essential to building and running AI systems.
Nvidia’s board includes early investors and business partners who have been close to Huang for decades. They had a history of being deferential to him and letting him run the company with limited oversight.
It’s unlikely that Huang could have orchestrated a return without the president’s support. The men had become close allies over the past two years, working together to limit AI regulations and encourage the AI boom that has been driving the economy.
“This is less about Jensen and more about the administration,” said Patrick Moorhead, the founder of Moor Insights & Strategy, a technology analysis firm. “The speed may have been motivated by the absolute destruction of Wall Street and the tech trade. People had some time to think: What does Jensen’s absence mean to U.S. competitiveness and AI?”