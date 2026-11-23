The return of Huang is a dramatic about face for Nvidia, which last week said that the board had unanimously accepted his resignation. Speaking to Wall Street analysts last Tuesday, Jones said that the board did not plan to reinstate Huang. Jones will remain as board chair.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. He thanked the board and added that he “can’t wait to get back to work.”

The early morning news release landed just before the stock market opened. In the wake of Huang’s resignation Nov. 12, tech stocks had dragged down the overall market. Nvidia, which has been the world’s most valuable company for much of the past two years, led the way, losing as much as $1.5 trillion of its market value.

Trump, who tracks the stock market closely, wrote a social media post heralding the board’s decision. “The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy,” he said.