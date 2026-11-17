Nvidia's National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for oversight of national security policies and compliance with export controls, the company said Tuesday that the

Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they're essential for cloud computing and data centres that underpin the artificial intelligence boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China.

The committee will meet at least once every quarter and have three members from Nvidia's board of directors. It will work with independent third-party experts as it oversees efforts to enhance the company's existing national security and global trade compliance team.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” Chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.