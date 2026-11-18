Company's earnings report made no mention of Huang

In its third-quarter earnings statement released Tuesday, Nvidia did not mention Huang's ouster or his possible return.

The turmoil notwithstanding, Nvidia blew past Wall Street expectations for the quarter, pulling in more than USD 116 billion in revenue, double the level from a year ago. The company also posted net income of USD 2.70 per share, beating estimates of USD 2.48 per share.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia did not respond to an earlier AP request for comment on Huang's statement.

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was expected to speak with Wall Street analysts on the earnings call for the first time since being named interim CEO.

A "Stand with Jensen" petition set up last week has gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters. The petition calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or until there's "compelling evidence" that his departure is in the company's best interests.

"We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process," the organisers said in an open letter. "We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy."

Trump suggested Monday that the ex-CEO could return, saying Huang "learned a big lesson" and that he "would certainly not mind" if he was reinstated.

Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him.

The businesswoman Huang was seeing who reportedly had links to Chinese intelligence was an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, a company being investigated by the US for allegedly violating US export controls by illegally diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to Chinese companies.