Number of Thai nationals killed in Hamas-Israel violence rises to 18

BANGKOK: Thailand's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said the number of Thai nationals killed in the Hamas-Israel conflict has increased to 18, while the number of injured stood at nine.

The Ministry has also confirmed that 11 Thai nationals were also believed to have been captured, with their whereabouts unknown, CNN reported.

Thai embassies in various locations are working to reach out to the Palestinian Authority to request their release, it said.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Foreign Minister has also spoken to his Israeli counterpart, the Ministry said, adding that compensation will be provided to the families of victims.

At least 15 Thai nationals, including some of the injured, are scheduled to return home from Israel on Wednesday on board commercial flights, as Thai military aircraft have not received permission to enter Israeli airspace, the Thai foreign minister said.

There are approximately 30,000 Thai workers in Israel, CNN reported citing the Ministry.

As of Monday, more than 1,000 Thai workers have requested help with evacuation.