Nuclear power could more than triple by 2060, UN agency says

Rafael Grossi said in the International Atomic Energy Agency's annual report to the UN General Assembly that this will be driven by electrification, data centres powered by artificial intelligence and "technology companies' appetite for reliable, carbon-free power".

Nuclear energy is seen by a growing number of countries as key to improving their energy security, he said, stressing that it is on par with solar energy and "safer than every other option".

"In 2025, more than 400 operating reactors in more than 30 countries produced 10 per cent of global electricity and a quarter of its low-carbon electricity," the IAEA director-general said. "More than 60 new reactors are under construction and the projections for future nuclear capacity have shifted dramatically upward."