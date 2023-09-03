Not PM, EAM to address UNGA session on Sept 26

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the annual UN General Assembly session later this month and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the high-level week, according to the latest provisional list of speakers issued by the UN. The high-level General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 19, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US.

In the first provisional list of speakers, India’s “Head of Government” (HG) was scheduled to address the session in the afternoon of Sept 22.