Norwegians line up at memorials remembering late King Harald V, funeral set for Sept 9

Harald passed away Friday and his son immediately became the new King Haakon VIII. Since Harald's death, the royal family and the country have been in an official state of mourning. Norway's royal palace said Sunday evening the funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 9.

Mourners expressed their grief over the weekend by laying flowers, writing cards and lighting candles in front of the royal palace in Oslo, where the coffin arrived late Friday from the hospital.

“This Sunday is different. His Majesty King Harald is dead. A family has lost their spouse, father, grandfather, father-in-law,” said Dean Pål Kristian Balstad as he opened the funeral service in Oslo Cathedral, Norway's public broadcaster NRK reported.