Norway seizes Russian vessel to enforce USD 4.22B Ukrainian arbitration claim

Naftogaz is trying to recover the multibillion-dollar arbitration award stemming from Russia's 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea and its seizure of Ukrainian energy assets, including gas fields and pipelines.

In 2023, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague ordered Russia to pay the USD 4.22 billion to the Ukrainian state-owned energy company for unlawfully seizing its assets in Crimea.

After Russia's refusal to pay the award, Naftogaz has been petitioning national courts seeking court orders to seize Russian commercial assets.

“This is another important step towards restoring justice for Russia's unlawful seizure of Naftogaz assets in Crimea. Russia cannot evade responsibility simply by refusing to comply with an international arbitral award. We will continue to pursue Russian assets around the world,” said Naftogaz CEO Sergii Fedorenko.

When asked on Thursday about Norway's action, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the seizure of civilian vessels and strikes on merchant shipping were “acts of state terrorism.”