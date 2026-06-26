North Korea's Kim calls for 'destructive' military posture as South vows to boost drones

Later Friday, South Korea's Defense Ministry announced plans to beef up its drone forces, citing growing military threats by North Korea which allegedly received technology assistance from Russia. The plans include developing long-range exploding drones, acquiring more than 20,000 low-cost reconnaissance and attack drones and training the country's entire 500,000 troops as “drone warriors.”

“North Korea is also currently receiving technology transfers from Russia, so there's an urgent need for us to respond proactively to the changing nature of warfare and the evolving operational environment,” Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told reporters.

Ahn said the plans reflect how low-cost loitering munitions like drones are becoming crucial in modern warfare, including in Russia's invasion of Ukraine that also involved thousands of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian troops. Ahn said the South Korean military plans to have 500,000 “drone warriors” across the army, navy, air force and marines who operate drones “easily like personal firearms.”

North Korea has been focusing on enlarging its nuclear and missile arsenals since Kim's high-stakes diplomacy with US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. He's later underscored the need to build sophisticated conventional weapons as well.