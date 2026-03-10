North Korean leader's sister criticise US-South Korea for proceeding with joint drills

Kim Yo Jong's statement on Tuesday came a day after the allies started their 11-day Freedom Shield exercise involving thousands of troops, while Washington also wages an escalating war in the Middle East.

Without directly referring to the Iran war, Kim said the US-South Korea drills undermine regional stability at a time when the global security structure is "collapsing rapidly and wars break out in different parts of the world due to the reckless acts of outrageous international rogues".