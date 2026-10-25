North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China to inaugurate a new cross-border bridge

Kim's visit to China is his latest move in an increasingly-assertive foreign policy as he seeks to align Pyongyang with Beijing and Moscow in a united front against the United States under what he portrays as a "new Cold War". It is his first visit in a year.

Kim arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong on Saturday after crossing the newly-opened bridge, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry and China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Both sides promise to strengthen cooperation

In Dandong, Kim visited a memorial marking China's support of North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and met with Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of China's Communist Party.

At the memorial, Kim said that North Korea will "firmly carry forward the invincible DPRK-China friendship forged at the cost of blood all the time," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

During their meeting, Kim reaffirmed a resolve to develop bilateral cooperation, while Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's greetings and said Kim's visit to the memorial was "of great significance" in carrying forward the friendship between the two countries, KCNA said.