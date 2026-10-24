North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China, South Korean news agency reports

The agency cited an unidentified government source saying Kim arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong after crossing a newly opened bridge between the countries.

South Korea's presidential office and Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, didn't immediately confirm the report. North Korean and Chinese state media didn't immediately report on a visit by Kim.

Yonhap said Kim used the New Yalu River Bridge, which opened earlier this month after more than a decade of delay, to arrive in Dandong.

After years of prioritising Russia, sending thousands of troops and conventional weapons to support President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, possibly in exchange for military and economic assistance, Kim has more recently sought to strengthen ties with China, the North's traditional main ally and economic lifeline.