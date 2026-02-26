North Korea warns it could destroy South if threatened, but leaves door open for US dialogue

Kim has recently been prioritising Russia in his foreign policy, sending thousands of troops and large amounts of military equipment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, possibly in exchange for aid and military technology. But it would make sense to keep his options open as the war in Ukraine could wind down, potentially making North Korea less valuable to Moscow, experts say.

In a report wrapping up the congress, Kim said his government was maintaining the “toughest stance” against Washington, but added there was “no reason we cannot get along” with the Americans if they withdrew their supposedly "hostile policy” toward the North. North Korea often uses the term to describe US-led pressure and sanctions over Kim's nuclear ambitions. His comments aligned with North Korea's previous position calling for Washington to abandon its demands for the North's denuclearisation as a precondition for resuming talks.

North Korea has repeatedly rejected Washington and Seoul's calls to resume diplomacy aimed at winding down its nuclear program, which derailed in 2019 following the collapse of Kim's second summit with US President Donald Trump during his first term.

The prospects of US-North Korea relations “depends entirely on the US attitude,” Kim said. “Whether it's peaceful coexistence or permanent confrontation, we are ready for either, and the choice is not ours to make.”