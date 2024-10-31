North Korea test-launches ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea

SEOUL: North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a short statement the launch happened on Thursday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

The reported launch happened a day after South Korea's military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test and was close to test-firing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.

Since 2022, North Korea has sharply increased the pace of its weapons tests to expand its arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles targeting South Korea and the United States.

The launch also comes amid concerns about North Korea's reported troop dispatch to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving toward Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilising development. Austin spoke at a press conference in Washington with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

South Korea said Wednesday that North Korea has sent more than 11,000 troops to Russia and that more than 3,000 of them have been moved close to battlefields in Western Russia.